Gucci Mane Recruits Ty Dolla $ign For New Track “Enormous”

Gucci Mane continues his inhumane streak with releasing new music, and even a new book. Just one day away from the release of his new album, Mr. Davis, the East Atlanta native hands over a new single featuring the rap game’s hook god, Ty Dolla $ign for a memorable track dubbed, “Enormous.”

Over TM88’s production, Guwop brags about spending wads of money on his woman. Whether its shopping sprees or flights around the world, Mr. Davis is down to splurge on wifey.

“It’s enormous/Throw this bag on you/Give this cash to you/It’s enormous/Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah/It’s enormous/Throw this bag on you/Give this cash to you/It’s enormous,” sings Ty Dolla.

Gucci gets his flex on by rapping:

“I pulled up in that don with that Hugh Blot on my arm/Hit the tour in Louis Vuitton, looking like I sold a ton,” he spits on the bouncy Rex Kudo, OG Parker & TM88-produced beat.

In related Gucci news, he’s one week away from marrying his queen, Keyshia Ka’oir on Oct. 17.

Watch the video above.