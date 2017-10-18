Jersey’s Guwii Kidz know how to block the haters from hitting up their phones. Guwii Mitch and 23 have the streets buzzing with their mixtape track “Please Don’t Call Me,” from their self-titled debut project hosted by DJ Holiday. As the single continues to spread on airwaves across the nation, the RGF Productions rappers have released new visuals for the banger.

READ: Fetty Wap Returns With New ‘For My Fans 2′ Mixtape

Paterson’s dynamic duo returns with Fetty Wap to make sure no one brings them down in their Picture Perfect–directed video. The Guwii Kidz surround themselves with everything people hate on them for, from RGF’s signature bounce and melodic sounds to the hordes of beautiful women.

Watch the Guwii Kidz and Fetty Wap star in the official music video for “Please Don’t Call Me” below.