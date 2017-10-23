Hardo might as well get the Steelers logo tattooed on his body because he eats, breathes and sleeps Pittsburgh. In the new video for his 415 anthem, “Today’s A Good Day,” he calls on Wiz Khalifa and Jimmy Wopo to enjoy the good times with him.

Watch on as the streets, the hipsters and the squares come together for their new visuals.

