Hazel-E, star of the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, and her boyfriend Rose Burgundy, are in hot water after posting and writing hateful pictures and quotes about the LGBTQ community, as well as bashing dark-skinned women.

#HazelE and her dude, #RoseBurgundy had to get something off their chest about the #LGBT community . #LHHH #LoveandHipHop #Hollywood #CupofMessy A post shared by Cup Of Messy (@cupofmessy) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

It began after Burgundy took to his Instagram to refute claims that he was interested in men by posting a picture of a burning pride flag. “You really want to know how I feel about gays so bad well here you go I hope all gays dieand go to hell thats where I’m come from Bi**h check your lies before you post I’m from piru Bi**h I’m 25 not 19 and it’s Denzell with 2 L’S Bi**h google me,” he wrote in the post, and his page is now private. Hazel commented “Burn in hell just like God said in the Bible!”

“We are tired of the bs & we will defend ourselves at all costs,” wrote Hazel in a separate IG photo. “Y’all making up posts, I’m stating facts. Go read the Bible, google self hatred amongst black women then come holla at this Queen.” The original post was made in response to a video and text screenshots uploaded by Camyonce and comedian Jess Hilarious. The video, posted by Camyonce, claims Burgundy was planning on cheating on Hazel with Jess, and the screenshots were allegedly of a conversation Jess and Rose had, seemingly portraying him as a bisexual man. Hazel added fuel to the flame by posting now-deleted photos about Jess Hilarious, and calling her a “raggedy broke black a** b**ch” and a “monkey,” while slamming other dark-skinned women.

hazel e is mad weird…tell them how you really feel. pic.twitter.com/pkhGpxMiLO — tupac shakourt ☥ (@SUPREMEKOURTNEE) October 18, 2017

Hazel E: my mom kept me away from darkskin girls all my life because they hate me since im lightskin US: pic.twitter.com/m2T4dFkMFb — king c (@fashiondriven21) October 18, 2017

Naturally, Hazel and Rose’s hateful comments against both the gay community and dark-skinned black women gained steam on social media, and many have slammed the two for their words. Check out a few responses below.

Homophobia & Colorism won’t fly over here. Both are problems that need to be deaded in the black community. Hazel E is really ignorant trash pic.twitter.com/0fDEpS13sG — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) October 18, 2017

hazel e thinks b/c she’s lightskinned, she’s fine. and…babygirl. whoo. shit. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) October 18, 2017

first of all hazel e looks like alf. — Xavier D’Leau (@XavierDLeau) October 18, 2017