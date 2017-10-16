While H.E.R. continues to push the wave of her latest critically acclaimed EP, H.E.R. Vol. 2, she blesses fans with her golden vocals on the new single, “2.”

The songstress drops a cleverly written story about her lover cheating and how she remains on the upper hand by playing him in the same fashion. “2’s” brooding and seductive soundscape amplifies its dark tone, and H.E.R.’s rich vocals hit the sweet spot. The track serves as the latest single from the artist’s forthcoming project, which will include the b-sides from H.E.R. Vol.2 — and a new collaboration with Daniel Caesar.

The album is set to be featured on all streaming platforms and digital marketplaces on Oct. 20.