What’s a break? Apparently hidden singer-songwriter H.E.R. neither knows not aligns with the word, as she’s hopping from one major gig to another this fall. Fresh off touring alongside Bryson Tiller and Metro Boomin for the Set It Off Tour, she’s ready for her own solo run.

On Wednesday (Oct. 4), she announced her solo North American trek, The Lights On Tour, which will kick off in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 5 and conclude in Vancouver Nov. 30. Tickets will be available Friday, Oct. 6 via her website.

The H.E.R. Vol. 2 singer will be bringing some special guests along for the ride. Check out the full tour dates below.

November 5 – Washington, D.C., U Street Music Hall

November 6 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair

November 8 – Atlanta, GA, The Loft

November 9 – Chicago, IL, Bottom Lounge

November 10 – Toronto, ON, Opera House

November 12 – Detroit, MI, El Club

November 16 – Dallas, TX, Trees

November 17 – Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse Live

November 19 – Baltimore, MD, Soundstage

November 20 – New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

November 24 – Sacramento, CA, Harlow’s

November 25 – Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

November 26 – Santa Ana, CA, Constellation Room

November 27 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

November 29 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

November 30 – Vancouver, BC, Fortune Sound Club