H.E.R. Will Man Her Own Stages On Solo “The Lights On Tour”
What’s a break? Apparently hidden singer-songwriter H.E.R. neither knows not aligns with the word, as she’s hopping from one major gig to another this fall. Fresh off touring alongside Bryson Tiller and Metro Boomin for the Set It Off Tour, she’s ready for her own solo run.
On Wednesday (Oct. 4), she announced her solo North American trek, The Lights On Tour, which will kick off in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 5 and conclude in Vancouver Nov. 30. Tickets will be available Friday, Oct. 6 via her website.
The H.E.R. Vol. 2 singer will be bringing some special guests along for the ride. Check out the full tour dates below.
November 5 – Washington, D.C., U Street Music Hall
November 6 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair
November 8 – Atlanta, GA, The Loft
November 9 – Chicago, IL, Bottom Lounge
November 10 – Toronto, ON, Opera House
November 12 – Detroit, MI, El Club
November 16 – Dallas, TX, Trees
November 17 – Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse Live
November 19 – Baltimore, MD, Soundstage
November 20 – New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
November 21 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
November 24 – Sacramento, CA, Harlow’s
November 25 – Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre
November 26 – Santa Ana, CA, Constellation Room
November 27 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall
November 29 – Seattle, WA, Neumos
November 30 – Vancouver, BC, Fortune Sound Club