H.E.R. isn’t done with us yet. After treating curious listeners to H.E.R. Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, the unmasked singer-songwriter has a new project that functions both as a fusion and an extension.

Not only does H.E.R. Vol. 2 – The B Sides join all the tracks from the previous two volumes, presenting them in a new order, but it also unveils a handful of new songs. The new bops include single “2,” “Let Me In,” “Rather Be,” “Hopes Up” and “Best Part” feat. Daniel Caesar, which originally appeared on his Freudian album.

READ: On ‘Freudian,’ Daniel Caesar Baits Us Back Into Savoring The Tender Bits Of Love

Just a few days ago, she shared the cozy-in-love visuals for “Every Kind of Way,” and before that, she announced her sold out The Lights On Tour. Take a listen to her entrancing new project below.