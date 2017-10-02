Lat Sunday night (Oct. 1) leading into the early hours of Monday morning (Oct. 2), a gunman reportedly opened fire on countless concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

By 4:00 am Monday morning, a reported 50 people were pronounced dead, while an estimated 200 were injured, according to The Associated Press.

Following police investigation, the shooter has been identified as Stephen Paddock.

A number of celebrities from the hip-hop community have spoken out about the devastating massacre on social media. Rihanna, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Trey Songz, and more have offered their deepest condolences.

See their reactions below.

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown… Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

Can't believe my eyes. My prayers are with everyone in #Vegas. Please take shelter. This is unreal. 😞 praying for your safety. — Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) October 2, 2017

The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017