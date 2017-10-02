Hip-Hop Reacts To Devastating Massacre In Las Vegas
Lat Sunday night (Oct. 1) leading into the early hours of Monday morning (Oct. 2), a gunman reportedly opened fire on countless concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
By 4:00 am Monday morning, a reported 50 people were pronounced dead, while an estimated 200 were injured, according to The Associated Press.
Following police investigation, the shooter has been identified as Stephen Paddock.
A number of celebrities from the hip-hop community have spoken out about the devastating massacre on social media. Rihanna, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Trey Songz, and more have offered their deepest condolences.
