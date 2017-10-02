Hip-Hop Reacts To Devastating Massacre In Las Vegas

Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Lat Sunday night (Oct. 1) leading into the early hours of Monday morning (Oct. 2), a gunman reportedly opened fire on countless concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

By 4:00 am Monday morning, a reported 50 people were pronounced dead, while an estimated 200 were injured, according to The Associated Press.

Following police investigation, the shooter has been identified as Stephen Paddock.

A number of celebrities from the hip-hop community have spoken out about the devastating massacre on social media.  Rihanna, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Trey Songz, and more have offered their deepest condolences.

See their reactions below.

