Houston Texans owners Bob McNair compared NFL players to “inmates” that he didn’t want “running the prison” during a meeting with team owners two weeks ago, ESPN.com reported Friday (Oct. 27). The new issue of ESPN magazine out Nov. 13, takes readers inside the NFL’s recent meetings in New York following the firestorm of controversy that erupted after President Donald Trump’s scathing comments about the protest against racial injustice and police brutality spearheaded by Colin Kaepernick.

READ: The NFL Will Allow Players To Kneel During The National Anthem

During the meeting, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, along with team owners, executives and players attempted to find a resolution to the social justice issue hanging over the league’s head. The extensive article also goes into at a second meeting with Goodell, team owners and executives where they further discussed the NFL’s fledging ratings and a plan of action to appease fans for and against the national anthem protest and discussed enforcing a rule making it mandatory for players to stand (the league later announced that it would stick with it’s original policy of allowing players to sit or stand).

Jerry Jones, billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, took the reigns during the meeting, and his views appeased that of Washington Redskins owner, Dan Snyder, who apparently uttered, “See, Jones gets it — 96 percent of Americans are for guys standing.”

McNair, who donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, also chimed in. “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” he said in a statement that “stunned some in the room,” according to the report.

Former player and NFL executive, Troy Vincent, was “offended” by the comments for which McNair later apologized in private.

After the story went public, McNair issued a public apology expressing “regret” for his words and maintaining that he never “meant to offend” anyone.

“I regret that I used that expression,” McNair said. “I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

Check below for Twitter reactions to McNair’s comment.

Hey @HoustonTexans I’m a fan & am pretty disgusted with our racist owner Bob McNair. I support our players and I hope they all take a knee. — Asscat (@theasscat) October 27, 2017

When a NFL owner says, “We can’t have inmates running the prison,” that’s exactly why players should take a knee. Shame on you, Bob McNair. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 27, 2017

Bob McNair isn’t alone I bet you at least 3/4 of @NFL owners think of their players as “inmates.” Sadly, many fans & media also agree. — Always_thecontrarian (@Da_contrarian) October 27, 2017

Bob McNair is like an 80 year old white man you gotta be naive to be shocked that he’s a closest racist — Falcons 3-3 (@LAXNeddrick) October 27, 2017

Bob McNair needs to realize the millions of dollars he is making is because of these “inmates”. If I was a Texan I would sit out on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/amSQFwZXog — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 27, 2017

I really don’t care that Bob McNair “apologized.” It’s like Maya Angelou said, when ppl show U who they R believe them the first time… — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) October 27, 2017

READ: This NFL Player Says He’s “Done” With Football If Forced To Stand For National Anthem