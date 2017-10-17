Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 17), students were notified by Howard University’s administrators via text that an unidentified armed person was on campus, NBC Washington reports.

The DC Police Department shortly tweeted a prompt to all students and faculty to seek shelter as they launch an investigation. “So far nothing confirmed,” the tweet reads. The law enforcement officials said an anonymous call concerning the incident was placed around 12:05 p.m.

We’re on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

The university’s Twitter account also published a series of notifications to keep the community’s members updated. No shots have been heard.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Because the safety of our students and staff are our number one priority, the Admin Bldg has been evacuated. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

This news arrives in the midst of Howard’s 150th homecoming celebration. Details are still forthcoming.