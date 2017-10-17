DCPD Reports Armed Person On Howard University’s Campus

Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 17), students were notified by Howard University’s administrators via text that an unidentified armed person was on campus, NBC Washington reports.

The DC Police Department shortly tweeted a prompt to all students and faculty to seek shelter as they launch an investigation. “So far nothing confirmed,” the tweet reads. The law enforcement officials said an anonymous call concerning the incident was placed around 12:05 p.m.

The university’s Twitter account also published a series of notifications to keep the community’s members updated. No shots have been heard.

This news arrives in the midst of Howard’s 150th homecoming celebration. Details are still forthcoming.

