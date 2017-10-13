Hustle Gang Finally Releases Their Debut Album ‘We Want Smoke’

After a few setbacks, Hustle Gang has finally released their debut album, We Want Smoke.

Capping at 17 tracks, T.I. appears on 13 of the songs. Rookie rappers Translee, RaRa, and Tokyo Jetz get their chance to shine alongside veteran companions Trae tha Truth, Young Dro, and B.o.B.

In related Hustle Gang news, the group’s head honcho, T.I., recently joined in a boycott at Houston’s, a popular Atlanta restaurant, after the establishment was accused of discriminating against African Americans.

“We have closed Houston’s down for the moment, indefinitely,” said T.I in a Instagram post. “When they figure out how to treat us, they can open back up.” He captioned the video with the hashtag’s “#BoycottHoustons,” “HoustonsWeHaveAProblem,” and “USorElse.” which is the name of his 2016 EP.

Fans can stream We Want Smoke below on Spotify and purchase it over at iTunes.