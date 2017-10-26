Iman Omari is singer, producer and DJ that deserves your attention. He already has several projects under his belt and has lent his productions skills to gifted artists like like Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and Overdoz.

On Tuesday (Oct 24), the low-key musician released his first solo project in 2 years titled IHY. He brings jazzy vibes and soulful sounds together for a feeling that makes you want to light some incense and just zone the f*ck out for a minute.

You can hear Jean Grae, Quelle Chris, Anna Wise, JaVonté and more on the 11-track album.