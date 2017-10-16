Iman Shumpert loves being a father to his daughter Junie. And in celebration of the fatherly love, the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a sweet selfie of him with his little one on Twitter, which instantly inspired a thread of dad’s around the world posting images with their children. These pics will have you gushing for hours.

This father stuff will turn you soft man, really soft lol 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/uTiaCNHM3O — Iman. (@imanshumpert) October 15, 2017

It all started when Shumpert shared an image with the caption: “This father stuff will turn you soft man, really soft lol.” The selfie showed him and Junie smiling extremely hard. In agreement with the NBA star, other dads commented on his image with their own selfies smiling with their kids.

The images garnered up to more than 700 responses and more than 200,000 likes and retweets. Check out some of the responses below.

Who you telling… She said "Daddy I got some too" pic.twitter.com/pKdxIvfAG1 — King Dudda💪🏾⛽️️ (@DuddaMan91) October 16, 2017

Suuuper soft! When she says 'daddy you have to match with me at the dance' damn it you match with her pic.twitter.com/KaYcvOr3Bw — 🖐🏾GOD (@5ifgod) October 16, 2017

Sure does bro. And this is after watching my #browns Thank goodness yall playing this week! Lol. #letsgocavs pic.twitter.com/nd4NATtrDp — The DJ Showtime (@THEDjshowtIme) October 15, 2017

Yep. Wit the quickness pic.twitter.com/VrtpEttV2Y — Fredrick McGee (@imfreddiemac) October 15, 2017

You not lying Bruh pic.twitter.com/EDsaQjUqH8 — King james (@Tropsontheteam) October 16, 2017

Can I post a video pic.twitter.com/Aha4k0PCDI — King Dudda💪🏾⛽️️ (@DuddaMan91) October 16, 2017