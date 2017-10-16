Iman Shumpert Inspired A Twitter Thread Celebrating Dads And Their Kids
Iman Shumpert loves being a father to his daughter Junie. And in celebration of the fatherly love, the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a sweet selfie of him with his little one on Twitter, which instantly inspired a thread of dad’s around the world posting images with their children. These pics will have you gushing for hours.
It all started when Shumpert shared an image with the caption: “This father stuff will turn you soft man, really soft lol.” The selfie showed him and Junie smiling extremely hard. In agreement with the NBA star, other dads commented on his image with their own selfies smiling with their kids.
The images garnered up to more than 700 responses and more than 200,000 likes and retweets. Check out some of the responses below.