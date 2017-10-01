The world could end tomorrow and 50 Cent and Irv Gotti will still be at each other’s throats. The Power executive producer and actor stopped by The Breakfast Club last week to promote his newest television project 50 Central. The sketch comedy show’s home is BET, which is also where Irv Gotti’s Tales resides. While speaking with the Power 105.1 hosts, Fif made it clear he intends on getting rid of Gotti’s anthology series. Gotti quickly took to social media to thank Mr. Jackson for promoting his show better than he does.

Gotti however wasn’t done. After having a conversation with longtime friend and collaborator Ja Rule, the Murder Inc CEO took to social media over the weekend to allege 50 Central show was lowest rated show on BET all year.

“You created a bad idea, and with horrible execution, you f**king whore,” Gotti captioned.”Now go back to Courtney Kemp and be her promotional lil b**ch.”

Gotti claims 50 Central earned a .19 rating, proving the show performed poorly during its time slot and also plugged the return of Tales, which will air right after the BET Hip Hop awards. “You can’t f**k with me and my creativity and the Fed ain’t around to help now either, you lil b**ch.”

From Gotti, to Fif with love.