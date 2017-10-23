Issa Rae has a new HBO series in the works. The 32-year-old writer producer and actress is developing a drama for the cable network that will be centered around a black family dealing with life in Los Angeles in the ’90s.

READ: Issa Rae Pitches “Black 90210″ That Follows The Lives Of POC Teens

According to Deadline, Rae is co-executive producing the untitled series alongside Angela Flournoy, National Book Award finalist and author of the critically-acclaimed debut novel The Turner House.

In a statement to the outlet, Rae said that she was “thrilled” to be working with Flournoy. “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO,” added the 34-year-old Golden Globe winner.

The series will focus on the characters, Sheryl, who is a former real estate agent, and Jackson, a “conflicted” LAPD officer in the anti-gang task force. The couple’s teenage daughter, Ebony, and son, Les, will also be featured.

Rae’s new project will be her second potential hit series on the network behind Insecure which was recently renewed for a third season.

READ: Issa Rae And Regina Hall Might Have The Best “For The D–K” Freestyle