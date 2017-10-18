It looks like the young, impressionable and wealthy young adults interested in the botched Fyre Festival this April were not the only ones shanghaied by the music fest’s organizer, Billy McFarland.

Ja Rule, is reportedly planning on filing several lawsuits against his 25-year-old former business partner, according to PageSix.

Ja’s lawyer Thomas Herndon says that not only did the Queens MC “get wrapped up” in the sh*t show slated to be a luxurious millennial paradise, McFarland also reportedly “hijacked” his ideas for the event.

McFarland recently pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud surrounding him and the failed festival. In June, he was arrested for providing false documents and defrauding investors associated with the event. If convicted, he faces a 20-year plus stint behind bars.