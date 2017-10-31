‘Freddy vs. Jason:’ Jadakiss And Fabolous “Stand Up” With Future

We still have not received Fabolous and Jadakiss’ Freddy vs. Jason project. While fans await the joint mixtape, the Brooklyn and Yonkers native drop off a new record with Zone 6, Atlanta-raised, Future on “Stand Up.”

READ: The L.O.X. Release Surprise ‘4NoReAsOn’ EP

Pretty boy Fab kicks things off with witty rhymes about loyalty.

“Yeah, them people ran up on me, asking me do I know something/ Looked them in they eyes and said if I knew something/ I wouldn’t know nothing,” he raps. “Heard a lot about me/ You ain’t never heard that I told nothing,” raps F.A.B.O.

READ: The-Dream And Fabolous Are Still Searching For The Perfect “Summer Body” (Video)

Jada adds his two cents with morally-guided bars about caking-up as opposed to wasteful spending.

“All them Bentleys, all them Benzes/ Shit you was doing was senseless/ On the road, we was caking/ The code, you was breaking,” ‘Kiss says. “Get exposed when you faking/ Let you tell it, I’m just hating,” raps Jada.

“Stand Up” follows the January release of “Rapture” featuring Tory Lanez.

VIBE spoke with Fabolous and Jadakiss earlier this year about their Freddy vs. Jason project.

“It’s cooking, man. It’s coming. I know this is the generation of the microwave,” Fabolous said. “We bringing the pots out, you know what I mean? We bringing some producers out that are gonna add a few elements. This is a home cooked meal. This ain’t a pop-out-of-the-freezer thing, so that’s why we’re taking our time with it.”

READ: PARTYNEXTDOOR Switches Flows With Jadakiss On New Song, “Cartier”

Jadakiss added:

“But it’s in the burners on the stovetop. This the microwave era, but fortunately we using the old fashioned way. We using the top of the stove for this.”

READ: Watch Don Q, PNB Rock And Fabolous Count Them Racks In “Chasing These Bands” (Video)

Stream “Stand Up” below.