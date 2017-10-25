Jaden Smith Officially Announces ‘SYRE’ Release Date

Jaden Smith has officially announced a release date for his SYRE project — one that he has been working on for three years now. Throughout 2017, the never predictable artist teased the album but gave few details about the release until now.

With a series of videos and collages on his Instagram and Twitter pages, he gave fans snippets of new songs and artwork. He also let fans know the opus will impact on Nov. 17.

Young Jaden released “Watch Me” back in July.