Classic 90s show Family Matters recently had a reunion on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. However, actress Jaimee Foxworth (Judy Winslow), was excluded from the gathering and claims she wasn’t aware of its occurrence, The Root reports.

READ: Jaleel White Pays Homage To TV Girlfriend, Michelle Thomas, After ‘Family Matters’ Cast Reunion

Foxworth’s character was nixed out of the blue after four seasons, and she’s expressed a feeling of disappointment after being left out of the cast’s recent reunion. Foxworth told The Root the news came as a bit of a shock considering she’s still friends with some of her former castmates. “I was not invited at all. I wasn’t even contacted,” she said.

READ: Former Family Matters Actress Wants To Do Playboy

The former child-star revealed that fellow cast member, Shawn Harrison (Waldo Faldo), informed her of the shoot prior to its release.

“Shawn sent me a text two days before it was released,” she noted. “He asked if anyone contacted me, and he just wanted to let me know that EW contacted them to do a reunion cover. And he just didn’t want me to be shocked when it came out.”

“The people in the picture are more important than the picture itself,” she continued. “I don’t think there’s any good explanation.”

READ: Beloved Chicago Home From ‘Family Matters’ To Be Demolished & Replaced With Condos

Because Foxworth was an adult film star in the past, she predicts that’s the main reason why she wasn’t invited to the shoot. “If they want to use adult films as the reason, I’m not the first person to do adult films and won’t be the last,” she added.

She concluded her statement by saying that her past actions do not define her as a person and that she just aims to live a fulfilling life.

“I’m not that little girl anymore. Judy and Family Matters don’t define me,” she said. “What defines me is how my son turns out. I don’t want people to look at my past, and even this situation, and judge me. I am extremely happy in the place that I’m in right now. I’m just trying to live my best life.”