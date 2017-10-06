With the help of Keurig, James Corden is hoping wake up America with the brand’s latest coffee maker.

Announced Thursday (Oct. 5), the “Brew the Love” campaign is all about introducing traditional coffee lovers to the wonders of Keurig. The late-night host is seen in the ad above waking up families and serving them coffee with the Strong Brew feature. The new addition to the coffee makers gives it a more flavorful taste at the push of a button.

CREDIT: Keurig

“Our Keurig brewing system has inspired an amazing fan base of coffee enthusiasts, including the talented James Corden,” said Scott Moffitt, Chief Brand and Beverage Officer at Keurig about working with the Carpool Karaoke creator. “His positive energy and captivating sense of humor is exactly what ‘Brew the Love’ is all about, and we’re excited to have him help us spread the word.”

“As someone who’s up ‘til all hours of the night for work, I have a real appreciation for great coffee,” said Corden. “So, when Keurig approached me to be a part of their ‘Brew the Love’ campaign, I was all in.”

Since it’s creation nearly 30 years ago, the brand has reached over 20 million people as the leader in global coffee and tea brands.

