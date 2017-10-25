Jamie Foxx is reportedly gearing up for a role in an upcoming Johnnie Cochran biopic, Silent Hill. The Academy Award-winner will reportedly play Black Panther Party leader Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt, Deadline confirms. Geronimo Pratt notoriously spent 27 years in prison for a murder he said he didn’t commit.

After being released from prison in 1997, when his conviction was vacated on the premise of concealed evidence, Cochran signed on to review Pratt’s case. The renowned lawyer reportedly worked to overturn Pratt’s murder conviction. He later settled the false imprisonment suit for $4.5 million.

Foxx is the latest actor to join the Taylor Hackford-directed biopic. The actor previously worked with Hackford on 2004’s Ray. As previously reported, Anthony Mackie will take the lead as Cochran. The Hunger Games star, Elizabeth Banks, will also appear in the film as Mary Neiswender – a Long Beach Press-Telegram reporter who investigated the 1981 wrongful death case of college football star, Ron Settles. Cochran represented the family in the death suit.

Signal Hill doesn’t have a release date at this time.