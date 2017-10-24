Janet Jackson Is Reportedly Down To Join Justin Timberlake At Super Bowl Halftime Show

There’s plenty of speculation surrounding Justin Timberlake’s return to Pepsi’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, especially the possibility that Janet Jackson might make an appearance.

Well, according to Entertainment Tonight it could happen if the invitation is presented directly from Timberlake. “The door is wide open,” the source said Monday (Oct. 23). “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.” It would be the first time the two performed since the 2004 Super Bowl show that resulted in the creation of the term “wardrobe malfunction,” Justin’s rise in pop culture and the clear blackball of Janet’s. It also started the notion of five-second delays in live TV performances.

After Timberlake announced the Super bowl news, fans took to Twitter with #JusticeForJanet, demanding the singer issue a straight apology to the singer and bring her on stage as guest. It was presumed that Janet was banned from the show, but the NFL released a statement denying the ban.

“There’s no ban. We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests,” ABC News previously reported. “There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake. Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all — sing, dance, act and entertain. He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience.”

While the door is “wide open,” it’s hard to tell if the source is legitimate. After all, the singer has said time and time again that nothing is the truth until we hear it from her lips.

