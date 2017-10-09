Janet Jackson Brings Former Backup Dancers On Stage For “Rhythm Nation”
Janet Jackson brought out several very special guests last night (Oct. 8) at her State Of The World tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A.
Members of the packed audience were treated to a performance of her timeless hit “Rhythm Nation,” and her former backup dancers accompanied her onstage. In a full clip of the epic moment, Ms. Jackson introduced each performer by name.
“Last night in LA, generations of my former dancers together again,” the superstar wrote on Twitter accompanying a video of her dancing with several hoodie-clad male and female dancers. Among the talented performers were choreographers Travis Payne and Tyce Diorio, and actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum.
Last night in LA, generations of my former dancers together again. ♥️ #SOTW pic.twitter.com/919RFdyv3L
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) October 9, 2017
“Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy,” Dewan-Tatum wrote on Instagram. “I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends…”
