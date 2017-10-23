Janet Jackson’s devotion to her fans has always been a lovable quality of the iconic singer. So much so, Ms. Jackson gave Teyana Taylor the best FaceTime call of any FaceTimes ever made.

READ Janet Jackson’s ‘State Of The World’ Tour Snapshots Her Iconic Career

The magical moment between the lovely entertainers happened Sunday (Oct. 22) after Taylor shared on social media how a delayed flight caused her to miss the singer’s Milwaukee show. The singer filmed herself on Instagram Live going through the motions of missing seeing her favorite singer hit the stage.

Since the start of Janet’s State of the World tour, fans have shared videos of the singer’s dynamic comeback and smooth dance moves. It was clearly a night no one would’ve wanted to miss.

Teyana Taylor crying on her IG live cause her flight got delayed & now she won't make the Janet Jackson concert, awwwwww😭 — que money🤑 (@yourTRIBEleader) October 22, 2017

But things quickly took a turn for the happy when Janet’s team heard about the “Maybe” singer’s unfortunate situation.

BITCHHHHHH IM MOTHA FUCKIN HOLLERINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG OMGGGGG 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 JANET JUST FACETIME'D ME OMG OMG OMFG https://t.co/pP46WW96UO — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) October 23, 2017

On Monday (Oct. 23) Taylor shared just a portion of her call with Janet, which happened to be filled with shock and awe. She also added a touching message to Janet about her artistry.

“You are the reason why I LOVE THIS,” she captioned the video, along with several of her odes to the singer. “Putting PASSION, LOVE & SOUL on stage and creating sexy music! This was more than just a delayed flight this was potentially missing an opportunity to meet one the the women that pave the way for me and countless others. Yes I cried like a baby but so what! I love you and thank you for ur beautiful words and taking out the time to call me before ya show. IM STILL SPEECHLESS & I can’t wait to meet you Queen!”

Janet also shared the moment and Teyana’s reaction.

@teyanataylor I meant what I said. You're so beautiful! Can't wait to meet you in person. Love and blessings – J A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor took home the moon person for her choreography in Kanye West’s “Fade” video. The singer channeled Janet’s 1995 VMAs look, which happened to same year the singer took home the award for “Scream.”

READ Janet Jackson Brings Former Backup Dancers Onstage For “Rhythm Nation”