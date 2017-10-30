JAY-Z Addresses Houston Texans Owner Over “Inmates” Comment

Lately, JAY-Z has made it known that he’s not shy about expressing his views on racial and political issues. From a few rare interviews where he’s revealed his disdain for Donald Trump to showing that he’s siding with Colin Kaepernick and his fight for justice, the billionaire mogul continues to let fans know which side of history he stands on.

Following controversial comments made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair on NFL players and prisoners, the Brooklynite took time out of his “4:44 Tour” proceedings to address the 79-year-old. During a stop in Anaheim, Calif., the father-of-three said that the players are “injuring themselves on the field, giving it all they got. That’s how they look at you. That’s what they think about. We got so much further to go.”

READ: Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair On Players Protesting Injustice: ‘We Can’t Have Inmates Running The Prison’

McNair attended a prior meeting with fellow team owners and the league’s commissioner Roger Goodell, to discuss social activism and the national anthem by the organization’s players. He then uttered that, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” which according to earlier reports, silenced the room.

Jay Z addressing McNair’s Inmates running the prison comment. pic.twitter.com/8x2vmeZmh4 — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 28, 2017

Per The Root, the 45-year-old businessman cued up “The Story Of O.J.” to drive the point home. The track is featured on his thirteenth studio album, 4:44, which has received a mass of critical acclaim since its release in June 2017.