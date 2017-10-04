Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Hosting Exclusive Hurricane Relief Event

With the recent tragic events unfolding in our country and the surrounding areas, its important that we do what we can to help those less fortunate than us. In the spirit of giving, Jay-Z is opening his 40/40 Club for an exclusive event geared at hurricane relief.

According to TMZ, the Jigga man is renting out his Manhattan club tonight (Oct. 4) for Disaster Relief For Puerto Rico, an invite-only fundraiser aiming raise money and garner supplies for the victims of Hurricane Maria. Bottles of D’Usse will be given to those who have contributed supplies or raised money to help those who need it most.

“The invite for the 40/40 event, which is being organized by the Puerto Rican Family Institute and Big & Little Skills Academy, asks people to bring school supplies, flashlights, solar lamps and batteries,” writes the site. A plane will also reportedly be sending the supplies collected at the event on Thursday (Oct. 5).

With the TIDAL team and Fat Joe, Mr. Carter also chartered a plane that sent supplies to the embattled island. We’re glad he’s doing what he can.