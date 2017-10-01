As JAY Z prepares to hit the road in support of his latest album 4:44, Mr. Carter stopped by 30 Rockefeller center Saturday night (Sept. 30) to act as the musical guest for the 43rd season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

With Ryan Gosling as host, Jay brought out Damien Marley to perform the evening’s first song BAM. Donning a custom Colin Kaepernick jersey, with an Army fatigue backdrop accented by red stage lighting , the two along with Jay’s longtime DJ Young Guru brought the crowd to its feet.

For his final song, JAY- Z performed the title track from his 13th studio. Losing the elaborate stage set up from before, Jay stood before a mic and recited the confessional words of his philandering ways.

JAY-Z will hit the road in a 31-city tour across the country kicking off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, CA and hit major cities including Atlanta, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and Brooklyn. JAY Z will wrap up his tour just before the holidays on Dec. 21 at The Forum.

Welcome back, Mr. Carter