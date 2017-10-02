Jazmine Sullivan Relives An Episode of “Insecure” In New Video

Jazmine Sullivan unveiled her “Insecure” video over the weekend. Reliving her own share of love drama — just like Issa Rae’s storyline– the Philly songstress finds her self dealing with social media fueled issues as the flick plays out.

READ: Bryson Tiller Falls In Love With A Bad Biker In “Run Me Dry” (Video)

Young Bryson Tiller also gets into the festivities along with various characters from the smash show in the Inglewood Avenue crib.

READ: Stream the ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack (Season 2) Feat. Sza, Bryson Tiller, Jazmine Sullivan, Jorja Smith & More