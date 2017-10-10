Late Monday evening (Oct. 9), ESPN announced it was suspending SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill due to a “second violation of our social media guidelines.” On Sunday, Hill took to Twitter to comment on Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, who said any NFL player who disrespects the flag will not play.

Hill tweeted, “Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts.” News of Hill’s two-week suspension quickly caused many on social media to react, including Power 105.1 host Charlamagne Tha God.

The Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It author took to Instagram to say Hill’s suspension is a direct result of speaking truth to power and the consequences that come from it.

“You can’t say sh*t on ESPN without outrage, you can’t say sh*t on social media. What the hell y’all want her to do be? A mime?” Charlamagne questioned. “They really sending a message and that message is that there is a high cost to free speech. Are you willing to pay the price?”

The Breakfast Club co-host wasn’t the only one outraged by ESPN’s decision.

I’m confused, because when Trump said to boycott NFL stuff, it was cool but when Jemele Hill said to do it, it wasn’t cool anymore. Weird — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 9, 2017

It’s no accident that Donald Trump has chosen a Black woman (Jemele Hill) and a Black man (Colin Kaepernick) as his primary targets/enemies. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 10, 2017