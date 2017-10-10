Charlamagne Tha God Is Not Here For ESPN Suspending Jemele Hill

Late Monday evening (Oct. 9), ESPN announced it was suspending SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill due to a “second violation of our social media guidelines.” On Sunday, Hill took to Twitter to comment on Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, who said any NFL player who disrespects the flag will not play.

Hill tweeted, “Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts.” News of Hill’s two-week suspension quickly caused many on social media to react, including Power 105.1 host Charlamagne Tha God.

The Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It author took to Instagram to say Hill’s suspension is a direct result of speaking truth to power and the consequences that come from it.

I can’t wait until @jemelehill gets a platform in which she can give her unfiltered opinion. You can’t say shit on @ESPN without outrage, can’t say shit on social media without outrage, what the hell y’all want her to do be a mime???? They really sending a message and that message is that there is a high cost to free speech. Are you willing to pay the price??? “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear." Not to mention this just get back for her telling the truth about Trump which is also wack because “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” Now here’s the thing I’m quoting Harry Truman, Theodore Roosevelt, and George Orwell in no particular order but I’m taking the credit because it’s Columbus Day and this day is all about stealing things and taking the credit for it so let me give you one more courtesy of George Washington “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” Now when repeating all these quotes just remember to credit me and not the people who actually said them because that’s the way Christopher Columbus would have wanted it. Have a Blessed Day.

“You can’t say sh*t on ESPN without outrage, you can’t say sh*t on social media. What the hell y’all want her to do be? A mime?” Charlamagne questioned. “They really sending a message and that message is that there is a high cost to free speech. Are you willing to pay the price?”

The Breakfast Club co-host wasn’t the only one outraged by ESPN’s decision.

