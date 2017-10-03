Jennifer Lopez has reportedly suspended the next three dates of her Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, in light of the tragic terrorist attack at the Rout 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1. The singer released a press statement earlier on Tuesday (Oct. 3).

J.Lo’s “All I Have” concerts were scheduled to hit Sin City on Oct. 4, 6, and the 7 (Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday). Ticket providers will reportedly be offering refunds or exchanges for other performances, according to the press release.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” the statement reads. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Following initial reports of the shooting, Lopez tweeted in support of the victims. “I [love] Las Vegas. Feeling so broken this morning,” she wrote.

As previously reported, a gunman – now identified as Stephen Paddock – fired an automatic gun into a crowded concert, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others.