Kanye West has been a married man for some time now, but one Jeopardy contestant seems to remember his single days quite well. On Monday (Oct 16) night’s episode of the game show, “Emily from Brooklyn,” shared one random date night she remembers with Kanye West and a lady friend not named Amber Rose or Kim Kardashian.

According to Emily, Yeezy took a date to her job a the King Tut museum in Times Square, and she says he even rapped about ancient Egypt, at one point, to impress this mystery woman. While Emily claims she acted as Kanye’s wing-woman, it sounds more like she was just an excited fan.

Watch Em talk about her ‘Ye memory with Alex Trebek below.

Emily from Brooklyn outchea blowing up Kanye’s spot 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GTPq5lfVXL — Mikey Fresh (@MikeyFresh1) October 16, 2017

