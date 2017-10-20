Harry Belafonte is using his social organization Sankofa to help launch a special project to release good music into the world while fighting against systematic violence and racial disparities.

Broken Windows is the organization’s first album effort that features songs of inspiration by artists who have shown their admiration towards fighting the power. Ahead of the album’s November release, the organization teamed up with TIDAL to drop Versus, a short film featuring Jesse Williams and singer-songwriter V. Bozeman.

Directed by Bush + Renz (JAY Z’s “Kill Jay Z” visuals), we see the two fighting for love with songs from Goapele, RZA and Parisi flowing throughout the film. Their powerful opening monologue shows Williams’ vulnerable character struggle to find the will to protect the woman he loves in an racist, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT battle zone.

“In a world consumed by organized confusion, it’s perfectly natural to feel overwhelmed and unsure. We have to press on with focused energy, creativity, respect and love, not overlooking all that we already possess,” Williams said in a statement. “One of the ways this piece spoke to me was as a reflection of gender dynamics in society and movement work: men struggling with expectations and resources; Black women leading, nurturing, and strategizing with wisdom beyond their years. These are merely moments, among many. Keep being yourself– take care of you and yours, or hate wins.”

“Versus inherently reflects the unshakeable, historical and infinite bond between black men and black women that’s an integral part of our legacy,” Bozeman added. “[It] shows us our strength during our most vulnerable moments, It inspires us and infuses us with the same optimism that Kendrick Lamar had when he sang “We Gone Be Alright” because we truly are going to be alright!”

Sales from Broken Windows will go directly to programs that bring awareness to the mass incarceration system, immigration and the LGBTQ community.

Watch Versus up top.

Broken Windows Track list

1. “Love Takeover” Neyo, Fantasia, Ro James, Andra Day

2. “The Island” John Legend

3. “No Refuge” Parisi ft. RZA

4. “Chains” Usher ft. Nas & Bibi Bourelly

5. “POEM Momma Said” Bryonn Bain

6. “Beautiful World” Aloe Blacc

7. “One Small Hand” Sting

8. “The Answer” Raphael Saadiq

9. “Stand Up” Goapele

10. “POEM Picture Resisting” Sonia Sanchez

11. “I Believe” T.I.

12. “Rise Up” Black Thought, Posdunuous, Pharoahe Monch, Joss Stone

13. “Trouble” Mali Music

14. “No Justice” Ty Dolla Sign

15. “POEM I Can’t Breathe” Khamal Iwuanyanwu

16. “Hanging Tree” Elijah Blake

17. “Don’t Let Them Get Away with Murder” Jasiri X

