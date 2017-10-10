Hours after debuting her new tattoo — a portrait of boyfriend Big Sean on the back of her arm — Jhené Aiko took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Oct. 9) to perform her standout Trip cut “Moments,” with her beau joining her to deliver his verse.

Aiko begins her performance shrouded by hazy blue lights before the spotlight beams on her, leaving The Roots as shadows. From there, the singer croons about canceling the troubles of the world to freeze time and enjoy “moments” with her lover. “‘Cause, baby, in a world full of cancer/Where everyone needs a ransom/My mama said love is the answer,” she sings. “So when I call you better answer me/Right now I need you here on me.”

Sean waltzes onto the stage, echoing the same sentiments as Aiko and raps, “I can’t watch the news lately, it’s been too depressing/I’d rather be with you, bodies pressing and decompressing/So much smoke in the air, it’s like we need decongestant/I know you need protection/I tell you what to do whenever you need direction.”

At the top of 2018, Aiko will embark upon Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life North American tour, which will hit major cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Houston and Toronto.

Watch Jhené Aiko and Big Sean perform “Moments” below.

