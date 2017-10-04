Jhene Aiko is legally single. The 29-year-old singer and her estranged husband Dot Da Genius officially finalized their divorce.

READ: Jhene Aiko On Divorce From Dot Da Genius: “He Wants To Be The Victim”

Aiko and the 31-year-old producer, whose birth name is Oladipo Omishore, reached a financial settlement, E! News reports. The exes had no children together and there was no spousal support to work out.

The onetime couple quietly married in 2014. Aiko filed for divorce in August 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.” The filing came a couple months after she and Big Sean kissed on stage, fueling rumors that the two were dating.

Aiko confirmed her relationship with Sean in October of that year, and the lovebirds have been going strong ever since.

READ: Jhene Aiko’s Estranged Husband Is Demanding She Pay Alimony