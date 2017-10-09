Jhene Aiko is celebrating the next phase in her life with a brand new tattoo of boyfriend Big Sean.

The singer — who divorced producer Dot Da Genius last week — recently got a large arm tattoo featuring a portrait of Big Sean in a tux, similar to the one he wore to the Elton John AIDS Foundation this year, where he took Aiko as his date.

The tattoo was done by LA-based celebrity tattoo artist Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini.

The pair announced their relationship late last year shortly after she separated from Dot Da Genius. Big Sean had previously been linked to Ariana Grande and was engaged to former Glee star Naya Rivera.

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

This article was originally published on Billboard.com.

