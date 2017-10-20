Jhene Aiko’s love for writing has always been expressed in her music. With the arrival of National Day on Writing (Oct. 20), the singer-songwriter teamed up with Get Schooled for a special ode to the pen.

Announced Friday, “The Power of the Pen” campaign is designed to showcase poetry and journaling as a means of inner expression. The “Trip” singer is encouraging fans to use the hashtag #PennysPen on social media and GetSchooled.com to share their favorite poems.

Top entries will be eligible for a #PennysPen writing kit.

“Jhene has a powerful vision to inspire young people to understand the power of their pen. She understands that when young people can use their writing to express who they are and what they have experienced, they can become better advocates for themselves and their communities, “said Marie Groark, Executive Director of Get Schooled. “Get Schooled is excited to partner with Jhene in the fulfillment of this vision.”

The Power of the pen campaign will last throughout the week, ending Friday, Oct. 27th.

Learn more about the campaign and Get Schooled here.

Check out some entries for #PennysPen below.

Untitled x Undated x Unfinished #PennysPen A post shared by Melissa (@melanatur) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

"Off the Wall" #PennysPen #getschooled A post shared by lex (@bbgrlex) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/Baet_55hM07/

