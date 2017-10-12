Jimmy Wopo Releases New Mixtape ‘Back Against The Wall’

Jimmy Wopo is one of the hardest MCs repping Pittsburgh’s underworld (as well as Boaz). Despite Wopo’s latest setback with a probation violation in June, the budding rapper has his sights set on a better future. With that, Wopo recently dropped a new mixtape titled Back Against the Wall.

Written during a two-month stay behind the G-Wall, the 14-song effort opens up with a freestyle from Slumlord. The rest of the project finds the Pitts native showcasing his versatility and eye for detail when describing unfortunate situations in the slums.

Also, Wopo recently dropped a video for the song “Wake Up.”

Stream Back Against the Wall below on Datpiff.