Miley Cyrus recently gave Cardi B’s single “Bodak Yellow” the pop remix treatment, and everyone had something to say about it. While the Internet went in on the singer on Twitter, Joe Budden used air time on “Everyday Struggle” to completely shred Cyrus.

“What the f**k is that?” Joe said after reviewing clip. “Miley Cyrus is trash. White privilege at its finest.” He went on to dub the Younger Now artist a “culture vulture.” “For once, I would like to see creativity guide her career and her not just f**king stealing some sh*t and make a spectacle out of the culture that I love so much.”

Although Miley covered Cardi’s No. 1 record as part of a game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, people took offense to the video because of her previous comments about rap music. As reported, the singer made headlines earlier in the year after she suggested rap music was too misogynistic. This was after she collaborated with rappers and essentially made a hip-hop influenced album.

Miley clearly still needs some work on her judgment skills. Check out Budden’s comments around the 15-minute mark below.