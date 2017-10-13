Logic notched his first No. 1 Billboard Top 100 hit with “1-800-273-8255″ (featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid) off his current album Everybody. Now, keeping with the inclusive theme, the rapper has collaborated with Colombian superstar Juanes to make a Spanish-language remix of the song.

The song’s title is the phone number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Logic performed “1-800″ at this year’s VMAs and before leaving the stage where he was joined by several suicide attempt survivors, he told everybody watching, “I am here to fight for your equality because I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equally. That is why we must fight.” The following week, it was reported that calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline increased by 50 percent.

The “1-800-273-8255″ remix featuring Juanes is now available (listen below). Juanes took time to chat with Billboard by phone about a project that means a great deal to him personally.

