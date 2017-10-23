Talk of who will perform at Super Bowl LII has been swirling for some time. There were rumors JAY- Z would grace the coveted stage and then Justin Timberlake’s name got thrown into the batch. On Sunday (Oct. 23) with a little help from his homeboy, Jimmy Fallon, Mr. Sexy Back himself confirmed he’s indeed the performer.

I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X

— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017

News of Timberlake’s forthcoming performance marks his return to the Super Bowl Halftime stage. In 2004, Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson and ripped part of Jackson’s wardrobe exposing her breast. Timberlake later apologized and Jackson’s camp said it was a wardrobe malfunction. However The Federal Communication Commission leveled a half a million dollar fine against CBS and later instituted a video delay.

As it stand now, Timberlake hasn’t confirmed any surprise guests. His return to the Super Bowl will be his third. Timberlake performed in 2001 with *NSYNC and in 2004.

Super Bowl LII will take place Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.