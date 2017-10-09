K. Michelle is ready to roll out the most personal and mature album of her career. She has kept her fans waiting all year long, but has recently released an onslaught of new singles. This week, she debuts the new remix for her Chris brown-assisted track “Either Way,” which now features Yo Gotti and OT Genasis.

“This is the longest I’ve gone without putting out music and it kinda has people freaking out, kinda over-examining things and things like that,” the singer recently told Billboard. “The album shows me and all my bipolar-ness so it really shows that and I hit on every single emotion of being a woman and being a growing woman. So it has, even for a man, a lot of things you can relate to you, a lot of life issues this time not just heartbreak but life in general. I’m shooting like five, six videos, this week? So I’m very excited about it because I’m taking my time.”

READ: K.Michelle Is Doing More Than Fine After The Break Up On ‘Not A Little Bit’

K. Michelle’s upcoming 4th studio album is titled KIMBERLY: The People I Used To Know album. Previously, she dropped “Birthday” and “Make This Song Cry” from the project.