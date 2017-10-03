Reports are pouring in that Kanye West’s childhood home was reportedly trashed and ransacked, the Daily Mail reports. The home was purchased nearly a year ago by the Yeezus rapper’s Donda’s House company in order to refurbish the property into a community center for kids.

READ: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Expecting Their Third Child

The news site posted photos of litter and other broken items within the house, but the creative agency has now issued an update on the matter. In a series of bullet points, Donda’s House, Inc. has already solidified a landscaper and architect to begin the rebuilding process once the house gets “rezoned in order to accommodate our programming.”

In addition to this news, the project will need financial backing to achieve this plan. “Although we have acquired the property, our primary goal is our mission of providing access to the arts,” the statement reads. “When it comes to our funding priorities, our programs take precedent and we have continued our free art classes, auditions and Alumni Support.”

READ: Kanye West Sends Yeezys To Paralyzed Fan Learning To Walk Again

Creative Director Rhymefest, who announced the acquirement of the house back in November 2016, also added, “We have a solid vision for the space, but now we need the dollars to back up that vision. Hip-hop artists have been at the forefront of the fashion industry and the film industry, but it is now time that we participate in developing the communities that we come from.”