Kehlani Releases Seductive Single “Honey”
Kehlani has been sort of hush hush on the music side of things since her 2016 album, SweetSexySavage. But this week, the Bay Area crooner revealed a brand new sweet and irresistible single titled, “Honey.”
Over a naked acoustic guitar, the 22-year-old finds herself spewing thoughts about her attraction to women.
“I like my girls just like I like my honey; sweet/ A little selfish/ I like my women like I like my money; green/ A little jealous,” Kehlani sings on the hook.
Kehlani has been open about her bisexuality, so the revealing lyrics on “Honey” shouldn’t come as a surprise.