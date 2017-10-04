Kehlani has been sort of hush hush on the music side of things since her 2016 album, SweetSexySavage. But this week, the Bay Area crooner revealed a brand new sweet and irresistible single titled, “Honey.”

Over a naked acoustic guitar, the 22-year-old finds herself spewing thoughts about her attraction to women.

“I like my girls just like I like my honey; sweet/ A little selfish/ I like my women like I like my money; green/ A little jealous,” Kehlani sings on the hook.

Kehlani has been open about her bisexuality, so the revealing lyrics on “Honey” shouldn’t come as a surprise.