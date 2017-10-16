Kelela Beautifully Covers Sade’s “Like A Tattoo” On BBC Radio 1

Kelela released her debut album Take Me Apart on Friday (Oct. 6) is already receiving rave reviews on the stellar album The singer — and her beautiful voice — recently performed an amazing Sade cover for BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions.

She kicked things off with a cover of one of Sade’s classics “Like A Tattoo” from her 1992 album, Love Deluxe and then followed suit with a stripped-down version of Take Me Apart’s standout song, “Waitin.”

