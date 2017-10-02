After lighting up stages with scintillating performances, Kendrick Lamar plans on keeping his DAMN. Tour on the road, as he’ll embark on a European trek this February.

READ: Kendrick Lamar and Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith on How They Built Hip-Hop’s Greatest Indie Label

Earlier this morning on Instagram (Oct. 2), Lamar announced his decision to venture out to Europe with James Blake serving as an opener in 2018. The tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Dublin and will make stops in Manchester, London — where he’ll perform back-to-back nights — and Paris. The European leg will conclude March 5 in Berlin.

As of press time, ticket details are unknown. Lamar has been busy outside of his hectic tour schedule and has managed to make time for features and surprise concert appearances. Last week, he delivered a scorching verse on Rich the Kid’s new record “New Freezer,” while also popping up at SZA’s show in Los Angeles.

Take a look at the dates below.

2/7 — Dublin

2/9 — Birmingham

2/10 — Manchester

2/11 — Glasgow

2/12 — London

2/13 — London

2/15 — Frankfurt

2/22 — Cologne

2/23 — Amsterdamn

2/25 — Paris

2/27 — Antwerp

3/1 — Copenhagen

3/2 — Oslo

3/3 — Stockholm

3/5 — Berlin

THE DAMN. TOUR [EUROPE] A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

This article was originally published on Billboard.com

READ: Kendrick Lamar To Be Keynote Speaker At Forbes Under 30 Summit