Kendrick Lamar has previously regarded his latest studio album, DAMN. as his best work yet, but when it comes to his favorite song lyrically speaking, the rapper says “FEAR,” takes the cake. In a recent interview with i-D, the rapper discussed why he considered his verses on that track to be the best he’s ever written.

“It’s completely honest,” Kendrick said of the single. “The first verse is everything that I feared from the time that I was seven years old. The second verse I was 17. In the third, it’s everything I feared when I was 27. These verses are completely honest.”

Speaking along the thread of honestY, K. Dot also talked about his close-knit circle of people who help make his studio time better. “Everything you write is not dope,” he continues. “Even if you’re a great writer, a bunch of the stuff you write is wack. But most people don’t have somebody around to be like, ‘That’s wack.'”

Luckily, Kendrick has a group of people who aren’t afraid of telling him the truth. “I’ve been in that studio writing terrible verses, writing terrible hooks, with homeboys and friends and people that you trust telling you, ‘That’s garbage,’’” he continued. “I grew thick skin and got back in there and did it all over again. And then you eventually grow an ability to know when something is too far. I learnt how to challenge myself to take it to the next level.”

His in-depth interview with i-D, he also includes commentary on his platinum record as a whole, his views on Donald Trump, and more. Check out the full interview here.