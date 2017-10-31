Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE. Breaks 2017 Record For Pure Sales

Kendrick Lamar has been eating all 2017.

After earning the first No. 1 single of his career for “HUMBLE.,” it seems that the same single just earned the TDE artist another major achievement. According to a new report, “HUMBLE.” is now the first rap song of 2017 to break one million pure sales (non-streaming equivalent).

The track is the lead single off of Lamar’s latest album, DAMN. Since it’s release in Mar. 2017, the song peaked a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went 3x Platinum.

This is a major accomplishment for Kendrick and rap altogether. Especially in an era where most music listeners digest content through streaming platforms, it shows that physical copies still matter.

Congrats, Kendrick!