Mary J. Blige’s latest album Strength of a Woman was met with critical acclaim, but the singer’s estranged husband doesn’t seemed to be thrilled about the subject matter.

Court documents obtained by The Blast Monday (Oct. 23) cite Kendu Isaacs asking for an increase in temporary spousal support from the R&B legend. Isaacs, who was the singer’s former manager, was awarded $30,000 a month from the singer. Isaacs reportedly cites his need for more funds results in the singer’s latest project, which he beleives is entirely about their publicized divorce. He’s now seeking $65,000 a month from the singer.

The tracks “Love Yourself” and “Set Me Free” were labeled examples. “Love Yourself” was released in June while “Set Me Free” has been a favorite of fans on radio. “There’s a special place in hell for you, You gon’ pay for what you did to me,” she sings. “I’ma tell you, ’cause the truth will see me free.”

The song penned by Mary and Jazmine Sullivan, highlights the fallout of her divorce and Isaacs’ affair with another woman.

Isaacs is currently living in a 1,400 sq. ft apartment in Los Angeles and says he also needs more funds to live a decent life.

“I’m doing OK,” the singer told Variety about her personal life. “I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money.”

Blige is currently enjoying the praise from her role in the highly anticipated film, Mudbound. The project will be released on Netflix and in select theaters November 17.

