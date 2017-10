Songstress Kennedy Rd. is back with a new sultry number for those late nights alone when you’re thinking about your ex. Featuring the voice of 11:11, the two go back and forth on the song while debating whether to stay or leave the rocky relationship.

The track comes after the Toronto artist released her “Day and Nite” single, produced by Tone Mason.