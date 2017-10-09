Keyshia Cole’s “Incapable” Video Will Bring You Back To The Past
Keyshia Cole is unpredictable but she always knows how to deliver ballads for the lovesick. Having overcome of her share of shitty relationships, the Oakland-raised talent goes way back with her new video, “Incapable.”
Directed by Mike Ho, the visuals find Keyshia in an old school speak-easy where drama ensues with her current love interest. However, we now know the songstress has no time for low down, cheatin’ fellas.
Cole’s forthcoming album 11:11 Reset is slated for release on Oct 20.