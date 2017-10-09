Keyshia Cole is unpredictable but she always knows how to deliver ballads for the lovesick. Having overcome of her share of shitty relationships, the Oakland-raised talent goes way back with her new video, “Incapable.”

Directed by Mike Ho, the visuals find Keyshia in an old school speak-easy where drama ensues with her current love interest. However, we now know the songstress has no time for low down, cheatin’ fellas.

Cole’s forthcoming album 11:11 Reset is slated for release on Oct 20.